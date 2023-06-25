Homestake Valley Bioblitz (Bilingual)

Join Wilderness Workshop and the Eagle River Watershed Council for a hands-on exploration of the Homestake Valley, which is home to ancient fens. Fens provide incredible biodiversity, native flora and fauna, and are home to numerous threatened species. In the midst of an ongoing drought, inventorying and understanding wetlands (a critical carbon sink in a changing climate) allows us to better advocate for these places now, and into the future. Participants will help build on an ongoing bioblitz project by uploading plant and animal observations in the iNaturalist app. Registration required at WildernessWorkshop.org/events