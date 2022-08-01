Homestake Community Science Day

Join Eagle River Watershed Council, Wilderness Workshop and Walking Mountains Science Center for a hands-on exploration of the Homestake Valley, which provides incredible biodiversity, native flora and fauna, and is home to numerous threatened species. In the midst of an ongoing drought, inventorying and understanding wetlands – a critical carbon sink in a changing climate – allows us to better advocate for these places now and into the future.

This full-day hands-on community science event will feature scientists from the Colorado Natural Heritage Project, as well as naturalists from Walking Mountains Science Center, and other local experts. We’ll focus on a 3-acre area, and try to find and identify as many species as possible. You’ll leave with a greater appreciation of the plants and animals who call the valley home.

This event will occur rain or shine; please be prepared to get your hands – and feet – dirty! The hike to wetlands won’t be long, but be prepared to be on your feet for a while. Transportation from Minturn and lunch are provided.