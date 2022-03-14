Doors 5:30PM // Presentation 6:30PM

RSVPS ARE REQUESTED.

PRESENTED BY Neshama Center Aspen

You are invited to a special presentation for Holocaust Remembrance Day presented by Neshama Center Aspen and Rabbi Itzhak Vardy. This event is dedicated to the five million children murdered during the Holocaust. The surviving children from the war are the remaining living testimony of those who were targets of the final solution.

The term “Final Solution of the Jewish Question” was a euphemism used by Nazi Germany’s leaders. It referred to the mass murder of Europe’s Jews. They planned to eliminate people of different races, political beliefs, and views. The stories of the survivors reveal the utter horror that took place in the ghettos, trains, and extermination camps. This presentation remembers their sacrifice and celebrates their lives using intimate memories, video, art, and music.

We must not forget them so it can never happen again. Admission is free and open to all, but RSVPs are requested.