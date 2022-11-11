Bring your friends and family for an evening of holiday cheer! Follow candlelit paths through campus as you tour the winter Artists-in-Residence studios, visit the gallery exhibition, and shop for original artwork and creatively inspired gifts in the ArtWorks store. Stay for dinner and a lively auctionette featuring carefully curated artwork along with other fun and festive auction items. This is a not-to-be-missed event!

This event is free and open to the public. A ticket purchase is required if you’d like to join us for dinner (additional details below).

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

Holiday Open House | 4:30-6:30PM

Open Studios

Marking the end of the Fall Artist-in-Residence program, the public can tour the studios and view work created by the residents during their 10-week program, as well as work from the artistic staff. Artwork in the studios will be available for purchase.

Festive Treats

Join us around the fire for s’mores, hot chocolate and cider along with Aspen Mini Donuts as you tour the campus.

Kids’ Crafts

Don’t miss the chance to make a crafty winter creation in the Children’s Building. Open to all ages!

Shop, See & Sip

Enjoy cookies, wine and beer while you shop at the ArtWorks Store and view the exhibition of new work by Anderson Ranch Artists-in-Residence in the gallery. The ArtWorks Store will be filled with stocking stuffers and gifts at a variety of price points from our 2022 best-selling artists. There will be two pop-up artist booths (Julia Diaz with One Tidy Day and Shea McWilliams Jewelry) and limited edition, hand-crafted screen print items for sale. Complementary holiday gift wrapping will be offered for all purchases.

Holiday Dinner & Auctionette | 6:30-8PM

Immediately following the open house will be a delicious dinner and live auctionette. Space is limited, so purchase your dinner tickets today!

$35 buffet dinner in The Ranch Café

$75 VIP buffet dinner including premium wine service in Schermer Meeting Hall.