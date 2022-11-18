Your community connector

Holiday Lighting Ceremony at Hotel Colorado

November 25 @ 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free

The Annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony takes place on 6th Street in front of the hotel with additional holiday activities inside and in the courtyard beginning at 3 p.m. Guests can visit with Santa in the Devereux Ballroom, pose at the photobooth in the Garden Room, view a live ice carving performance in the Courtyard and gingerbread house display in the Roosevelt Room, and listen to the Symphony of the Valley performing in the Colorado Ballroom. Food and drinks will be available. Onstage entertainment starts at 6 p.m. and includes the Glenwood Springs High School ROTC, Liberty Classical Academy, Legacy Dance Company, Denver Dolls and a performance by Dance of the Sacred Fire followed by the countdown with Santa for a grand fireworks display at 7:05 p.m. from the Hotel Colorado Bell Towers.

Details

Date:
November 25
Time:
3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.hotelcolorado.com/blog/hotel-colorado-s-top-5-holiday-traditions

Organizer

Hotel Colorado
Phone:
970-928-3785
Email:
info@hotelcolorado.com
Website:
www.hotelcolorado.com

Venue

Hotel Colorado
526 Pine St.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Website:
https://coloradotu.org/F3T
