HOLIDAY JAZZ

DECEMBER 16 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM

$20 MEMBER | $25 ADVANCE | $30 DAY OF

SEATED SHOW

Genre: Jazz

Join us for an evening of Holiday Jazz with the Josefina Mendez Quintet as they present whimsical and poignant takes of well-loved holiday classics.

The Josefina Mendez Quintet is:

Josefina Mendez started studying music and training her voice at the age of 15 in her hometown of Buenos Aires Argentina. Even though her voice lessons were in Italian Opera, her passion and practice was jazz. At the age of 18, she was the youngest person to perform with the Argentine National Jazz Orchestra. She moved to the U.S. 21 years ago and for the last 13 years she has been performing in the Roaring Fork Valley. The music performed by Josefina combines rhythms, melodies, and different performance traditions that surpass the boundaries between language and culture. Josefina is currently studying at the Berklee School of Music.

Tim Fox graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Music Education. He has played trumpet and/or piano in the Chicago area, around Colorado’s Western Slope, and on the road, with the likes of The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, under the direction of Buddy Morrow, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Eric Alexander, Ed Soph, Ernie Watts, Red Skelton, Barbara Eden, Connie Francis, Mitzi Gaynor, and many more. He is currently a freelance musician, regularly collaborating with musicians from Denver to Grand Junction, a member of the Colorado Mesa University Faculty Jazz Quartet, and a member of the Josefina Mendez Jazz quartet. Tim also facilitates the Roaring Fork Jazz Workshop with the generous support of Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

Mark Johnson, multi-instrumentalist, recording artist with JVC records, producer and arranger for noted contemporary jazz performers Special EFX, Larry Coryell, Nelson Rangell, The Fantasy Band, Walter Beasley, Mark Whitfield, Alex Bugnon, Gerald Veasley, Bryan Savage, Roseanna Vitro, George Jinda’s World News, Dave Valentine, Hiram Bullock, Chuck Loeb, NYC Percussionwerks, Cheili Minnuci, and the Smooth Players.

Patrick McDevitt, a native Coloradan, is an upright and electric bassist who specializes in a plethora of musical stylings. From jazz to funk and latin to punk, McDevitt is well versed in his trade. After graduating from the Denver School of the Arts, he received his Bachelor of Arts in Jazz Performance from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2013 and his Master of Music in Jazz Performance from the University of Denver, Lamont School of Music in 2017. In the midst of receiving those two degrees, McDevitt enjoyed a successful stint in New Orleans playing with The Mike Dillon Band. During his time with the band, McDevitt toured the country performing at some of the biggest music festivals and opening for Karl Denson, Galactic and rock legends Clutch and Primus. McDevitt’s passion for music and his drive to grow as an artist can be accredited to the Colorado Conservatory of the Jazz Arts, where he was a student and later an educator. It was there that he met some of the Denver musicians that would become his mentors and later his bandmates. He was able to expand his network and play with world class musicians. McDevitt has performed with the likes of Eric Alexander, Greg Gisbert, Gabriel Mervine, Art Lande, Eric Gunnison, Brad Goode, Eddie Roberts, Paul Romaine, Annie Booth, Jeff Jenkins and Greg Tanner Harris.

Rob Labig is a highly sought-after drummer and percussionist based on the Western Slope of Colorado. An expert performer and teacher in all aspects of drumset and percussion concepts, he is a regional favorite who has toured throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. As a prolific musician with a wildly diverse repertoire, he has performed with the Grand Junction Symphony, Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, and dozens of jazz, country, rock, blues, and funk ensembles. Labig’s teaching credits include hundreds of private students, educational clinics, camps, and workshops, including coaching marching bands and concert percussion ensembles for competition. He is a 1997 graduate of Colorado Mesa University with a BA in music performance.