Highwater Farm Tour
October 6 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pmFree
Join our Farm Manager & Executive Director to learn about our farming practices at this end of season farm tour.
We’ve been facilitating SARE* funded research to experiment with different material combinations to mitigate the effects of our extreme climate and pest pressure using organic methods. Find out more on this farm tour!
*SARE Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education is a grants program administered under the USDA.
Free and open to the public.