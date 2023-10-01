Your community connector

Highwater Farm Tour

October 6 @ 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Join our Farm Manager & Executive Director to learn about our farming practices at this end of season farm tour.

We’ve been facilitating SARE* funded research to experiment with different material combinations to mitigate the effects of our extreme climate and pest pressure using organic methods. Find out more on this farm tour!

*SARE Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education is a grants program administered under the USDA.

Free and open to the public.

Details

Date:
October 6
Time:
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://highwaterfarm.org/events

Organizer

Highwater Farm
Email:
sara@highwaterfarm.org
Website:
www.highwaterfarm.org

Venue

Highwater Farm
Silt, United States + Google Map
