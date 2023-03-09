Your community connector

High Rockies Harm Reduction

March 16 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free fentanyl test strips, syringe exchange, sterile using equipment.

March 16
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

The Meeting Place
