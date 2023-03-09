Submit an Event « All Events High Rockies Harm Reduction March 16 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm « Third Thursday Book Club St. Patrick’s Eve Dinner March 16th » Free fentanyl test strips, syringe exchange, sterile using equipment. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: March 16 Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Event Category: Live Events Event Tags:recovery Website: www.meetingplacecarbondale.org Organizer The Meeting Place Website: www.meetingplacecarbondale.org Venue The Meeting Place « Third Thursday Book Club St. Patrick’s Eve Dinner March 16th »