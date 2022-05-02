MAY 12 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM // DOORS @ 6:00PM

FREE WITH RSVP // DONATION OF UP TO $20 SUGGESTED

Genre: Chamber Orchestra

Join us for the first TACAW appearance of High Country Sinfonia.

Their spring concert series is a program of lesser-known composers and the deep voices of the string orchestra – cello and viola. Three pieces highlight the cello section: Sarah Graf will perform Vivaldi’s soulful cello concerto in B minor; the unaccompanied cello section will perform Cello Song by The Piano Guys and the William Tell Overture chorale. The viola section is represented by Jalen Lee performing Hindemith’s stirring, Trauermusik.

High Country Sinfonia’s Founder and Board President Wendy Larson announced the selections saying,“We wanted to feature pieces and voices that will be new and exciting for the audience. Highlighting our lower strings is one way to do that.”

The concerts will also feature two pieces by relatively unknown composers. Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite was written in 1926 but hearkens back to the Renaissance in its baroque dance format. The Suite for string Orchestra was written by young London-based composer and violinist Libby Croad, reflecting the orchestra’s commitment to performing works by women, people of color, and living composers.

Soloists Sarah Graf and Jalen Lee also commented on the concert’s program. “Vivaldi conveys tremendous variety and creativity in his cello concertos. I chose this one because it shows his connection to the “soul” of the cello with an immense range of emotions, alongside the expected exciting virtuosic passages that both solo cello and orchestra get to enjoy,” said Ms. Graf. Ms. Lee added, “Hindemith, who composed numerous works for the viola, is known for his experimental harmonies. This piece was written in 1936 to commemorate the death of England’s King George V, and I hope it offers solace and peace for our audience during these difficult times.”