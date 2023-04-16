Your community connector

High Country Sinfonia presents: “Chopin!”

May 6 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to host High Country Sinfonia for a spring concert full of drama!

Featuring local pianist Kevin Kaukl as guest soloist for the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor, the local string ensemble will also present the rarely performed Sinfonia No. 2 in B-flat major by C.P.E. Bach. The concert is rounded out with a spotlight on the ensemble’s cello section performing the opening chorale of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Free and open to all.

Details

Date:
May 6
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/high-country-sinfonia-presents-%E2%80%9Cchopin%E2%80%9D

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
sopris ave
carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-1680
Website:
http://www.carbondalearts.comp
