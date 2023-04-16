High Country Sinfonia presents: “Chopin!”

Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to host High Country Sinfonia for a spring concert full of drama!

Featuring local pianist Kevin Kaukl as guest soloist for the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor, the local string ensemble will also present the rarely performed Sinfonia No. 2 in B-flat major by C.P.E. Bach. The concert is rounded out with a spotlight on the ensemble’s cello section performing the opening chorale of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Free and open to all.