High Country Sinfonia presents: “Chopin!”
May 6 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to host High Country Sinfonia for a spring concert full of drama!
Featuring local pianist Kevin Kaukl as guest soloist for the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor, the local string ensemble will also present the rarely performed Sinfonia No. 2 in B-flat major by C.P.E. Bach. The concert is rounded out with a spotlight on the ensemble’s cello section performing the opening chorale of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
Free and open to all.