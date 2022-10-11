High Country Sinfonia: Fall Cornucopia

High Country Sinfonia’s fall concert series, “Cornucopia,” is a bountiful program of shorter compositions across the baroque, classical, and contemporary string orchestra repertoire. Familiar melodies from Percy Grainger, Samuel Barger, and Alexander Borodin are paired with baroque masters JS Bach and Antonio Vivaldi. High Country Sinfonia joins the classical music world in wishing Philip Glass a happy 85th birthday year with his Arioso for Strings. And the program closes with Heitor Villa Lobos’ Bacchianas Brasilieras No. 5. Concerts are: 7:00 on Thursday, October 20 at the Basalt Library; 7:00 on Saturday, October 22 at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Old Thompson Barn; and at 4:00 on Sunday, October 23 at the Aspen Chapel. Admission is free.