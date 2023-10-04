High Country Sinfonia: Con Dolce Espressione

High Country Sinfonia presents, Con Dolce Espressione, a concert full of sweet expressions featuring the local string ensemble joined by guests, piccolo soloist Shelley Warren, soprano soloist Beth Noble, tenor soloist Katie Hone-Wiltgen, and bass soloist David Parker. The program includes Dolce Tormento (2004) by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, Mahler’s Adagietto for Strings (from the Fifth Symphony in C-sharp minor), and Bach’s Coffee Cantata (BWV 211 in G major). Concerts are free with a suggested donation of $20 at the door.