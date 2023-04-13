Your community connector

High Country Sinfonia: Chopin!

May 7 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Free

High Country Sinfonia’s spring series, “Chopin!” is a concert full of drama. Featuring local pianist Kevin Kaukl as guest soloist for the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-minor, the Roaring Fork Valley’s local string ensemble will also present the rarely performed Sinfonia No. 2 in B-flat major by C.P.E. Bach. The concert is rounded out with a spotlight on the ensemble’s cello section performing the opening chorale of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The concerts are May 4, 6, and 7 at TACAW (7:00), the Carbondale Branch Library (7:00), and the Aspen Chapel (4:00), respectively and are free and open to the public – suggested donation $20.

