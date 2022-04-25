High Country Sinfonia at Aspen Chapel

High Country Sinfonia’s spring concert series features a program of lesser-known composers and the deep voices of the string orchestra – cello and viola. Program: Vivaldi’s Cello Concerto in B minor; Cello Song by The Piano Guys; the William Tell Overture; Hindemith’s Trauermusik; Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite; and the Suite for String Orchestra by Libby Croad. High Country Sinfonia’s concert series will be presented at 7:00 on Thursday, May 12 at TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willitts, 400 Robinson Street, Basalt); 7:00 on Saturday, May 14 at Carbondale’s River Valley Ranch Old Thompson Barn (333 River Valley Ranch Road, Carbondale); and at 2:00 on Sunday, May 15 at the Aspen Chapel (77 Meadowood Dr). Admission is free with a suggested donation of up to $20.