HELD- Yoga, Nutrition, and Nervous System Support for Prenatal + Postpartum Mamas

Join Kerrie Schur– holistic health coach and ayurveda yoga specialist, and Madelyn Soldner Sullivan–ceremonialist and trauma therapist, for an afternoon of ceremony, movement, and education to support women (pregnant and postpartum mamas as well as those contemplating motherhood).

This three hour journey will include ritual, prenatal yoga, and Ayurvedic nutrition teachings to support you through the prenatal and postpartum period and beyond.

You will also be guided through somatic practices to understand the intricacies of the nervous system and how you can implement practices as an individual, family, and community that nurture your baby’s developing nervous system from conception to birth and for years after.