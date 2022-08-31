Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters invite you to a virtual session about hearing health. Research throughout the past couple of decades has proven that hearing health has a significant impact on overall health. Hearing loss is associated with balance problems, falls, social isolation, loneliness, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline. Recent research has shown that not being able to hear well is the cause of many physical and mental issues. Individuals with untreated hearing loss are 50% more likely to experience hospital stays and have a 44% higher risk of being readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. Recent studies have also linked declining hearing to an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia as well as isolation and depression. Dr. Stakiw will cover ways to protect yourself from hearing loss, how to identify hearing loss, how to improve hearing health, and current research and technologies.

Free and open to all. The event will be held at the Carbondale Branch Library and simultaneously online via Zoom. You can choose to participate in person or online – whichever works best for you.

Participate in the event “Hearing Health is More Than Hearing” online by clicking here. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4w2P8cSRNekhUYY0mfdYg