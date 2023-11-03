Healing Our World: A Deeper Look at Food with Dr. Will Tuttle

Join TCfHF in welcoming Dr. Will Tuttle and his wife Madeline to Carbondale!

Dr. Tuttle will discuss some primary ideas from his best-selling book, The World Peace Diet, which sheds new light on the underlying causes of injustice, conflict, and disease, and also offers insights into precisely how we can each contribute to world peace and a benevolent revolution of consciousness and in our culture. His research and synthesis is based on a new understanding he has discovered of the far-reaching consequences of our food choices, as well as both cutting-edge science and ancient wisdom teachings that illumine new ways of living in harmony with all life.

Additionally, Dr. Tuttle’s spouse, Madeleine Tuttle, a Swiss visionary artist, will be displaying her evocative paintings of animals and nature, and Dr. Tuttle will provide time for Q & A following the presentation.