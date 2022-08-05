Healing Guided Meditation

These guided healing sessions will explore the different ways in which we limit ourselves through suffering and find new outlets to release those internal constraints. We will use journaling techniques and then proceed to a guided meditation session. Each session can be used as a following step to the session before or as the start of a new healing journey.

​

Bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillow to make your experience more comfortable. Bring a journal and a pen for the practice.

​

The suggested donation is $40