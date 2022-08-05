Your community connector

Healing Guided Meditation

August 9 @ 6:15 pm - 7:30 pm

These guided healing sessions will explore the different ways in which we limit ourselves through suffering and find new outlets to release those internal constraints. We will use journaling techniques and then proceed to a guided meditation session. Each session can be used as a following step to the session before or as the start of a new healing journey.

Bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillow to make your experience more comfortable. Bring a journal and a pen for the practice.

The suggested donation is $40

August 9
6:15 pm - 7:30 pm
andreaorrego.com/meditation

Andrea Orrego
9703152172
andreaorrego.herrera@gmail.com
andreaorrego.com/meditation

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
(970) 963-1680
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
