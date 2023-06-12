Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Hayride Farm Tours

June 10 @ 10:30 am - August 26 @ 11:30 pm

Tours are on Saturdays from 10:30am-11:30am from Saturday, June 10 – Saturday, August 26. There will be no Hayride on June 17, July 7, and August 19.

See how livestock, hoop houses, and gardens produce through the summer while learning the science behind our vegetable production and livestock rotational grazing system. Tours are appropriate for all ages and provide opportunities to interact with our farmers and learn where your food comes from.

Tours will be held rain, shine, or snow. Please wear comfortable clothes & bring layers. $10 per adult, children 12 & under free. Advanced registration is required. Hayrides will start promptly at 10:30am.
Rock Bottom Ranch is located at 2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt, CO 81621. Please walk, bike, or carpool to the ranch.

Please call Phebe Meyers, Community Programs Coordinator, at pmeyers@aspennature.org or call 970-927-6760 with any questions.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
June 10 @ 10:30 am
End:
August 26 @ 11:30 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://aspennature.org/activity/hayride-farm-tours/

Organizer

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies
Phone:
970-925-5756
Email:
bleigh@aspennature.org
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/learn/programs/pedaleando-community-bike-ride

Venue

ACES at Rock Bottom Ranch
2001 Hooks Spur Rd.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-6760
Website:
https://www.aspennature.org/classes/2022-harvest-party
▲Top ▲Top