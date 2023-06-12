Hayride Farm Tours

Tours are on Saturdays from 10:30am-11:30am from Saturday, June 10 – Saturday, August 26. There will be no Hayride on June 17, July 7, and August 19.

See how livestock, hoop houses, and gardens produce through the summer while learning the science behind our vegetable production and livestock rotational grazing system. Tours are appropriate for all ages and provide opportunities to interact with our farmers and learn where your food comes from.

Tours will be held rain, shine, or snow. Please wear comfortable clothes & bring layers. $10 per adult, children 12 & under free. Advanced registration is required. Hayrides will start promptly at 10:30am.

Rock Bottom Ranch is located at 2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt, CO 81621. Please walk, bike, or carpool to the ranch.

Please call Phebe Meyers, Community Programs Coordinator, at pmeyers@aspennature.org or call 970-927-6760 with any questions.