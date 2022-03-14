Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

HAPPY PLACE: ADAM CAYTON-HOLLAND’S ONE MAN SHOW

April 29 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$22 – $35

Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM
$22 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF
Genre: Comedy

Loosely based off his memoir, “Tragedy Plus Time,” Happy Place is the new one-man show
from acclaimed comedian Adam Cayton-Holland that deals with suicide, mental illness, stand-up
comedy and Nancy Kerrigan.

“This is Cayton-Holland’s heartbreaking work of genius . . . an unforgettable read.” – Booklist

“‘Tragedy Plus Time’ absolutely gutted me—then it filled me with hope. I hate that Adam has
this story to tell, but he tells it so beautifully.” – Tig Notaro

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 29
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$22 – $35
Event Category:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/happy-place-adam-cayton-hollands-one-man-show/

Organizer

TACAW
Phone:
(970)948-7214
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
https://tacaw.org/

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org

Related Events

▲Top ▲Top