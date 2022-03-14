HAPPY PLACE: ADAM CAYTON-HOLLAND’S ONE MAN SHOW
April 29 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm$22 – $35
Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM
$22 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF
Genre: Comedy
Loosely based off his memoir, “Tragedy Plus Time,” Happy Place is the new one-man show
from acclaimed comedian Adam Cayton-Holland that deals with suicide, mental illness, stand-up
comedy and Nancy Kerrigan.
“This is Cayton-Holland’s heartbreaking work of genius . . . an unforgettable read.” – Booklist
“‘Tragedy Plus Time’ absolutely gutted me—then it filled me with hope. I hate that Adam has
this story to tell, but he tells it so beautifully.” – Tig Notaro