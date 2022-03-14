HAPPY PLACE: ADAM CAYTON-HOLLAND’S ONE MAN SHOW

Doors 7:00PM // Show 8:00PM

$22 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF

Genre: Comedy

Loosely based off his memoir, “Tragedy Plus Time,” Happy Place is the new one-man show

from acclaimed comedian Adam Cayton-Holland that deals with suicide, mental illness, stand-up

comedy and Nancy Kerrigan.

“This is Cayton-Holland’s heartbreaking work of genius . . . an unforgettable read.” – Booklist

“‘Tragedy Plus Time’ absolutely gutted me—then it filled me with hope. I hate that Adam has

this story to tell, but he tells it so beautifully.” – Tig Notaro