Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Happy Hour Monthly Ceramic Critique

April 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Free – $10

Looking for some feedback on a ceramic project or recent pieces you’ve been working on? Carbondale Clay Center is hosting group critiques each month! Free for Members | $10 non-members Beverages and snacks will be provided. Bring your work or a picture of your work, your notepad, sketchbook, or wherever you keep your ideas. Bring an intention or a question you’d like to focus on for your own work, and then get ready to provide helpful feedback for others.

The group critique meets every second Friday of the month.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 8
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
Free – $10
Website:
https://www.carbondaleclay.org/happy-hour-critiques

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
▲Top ▲Top