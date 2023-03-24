Happy Hour Monthly Ceramic Critique

Looking for some feedback on a ceramic project or recent pieces you’ve been working on? Carbondale Clay Center is hosting group critiques each month! Free for Members | $10 non-members Beverages and snacks will be provided. Bring your work or a picture of your work, your notepad, sketchbook, or wherever you keep your ideas. Bring an intention or a question you’d like to focus on for your own work, and then get ready to provide helpful feedback for others.

The group critique meets every second Friday of the month.