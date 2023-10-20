Halloween Bash with Those Crazy Nights

TACAW’s Halloween Bash is back again this year! There will be a costume contest, prizes, drink specials, a complimentary candy bar, and, maybe, a little trickery. This year we are welcoming a tribute to that juggernaut of a band, Journey. Brush up on your lyrics. This is going to be scary good!

Those Crazy Nights features a stellar lineup of nationally touring professional musicians who brilliantly emulate the nostalgic sounds of Journey. Since their inception in 2018, Those Crazy Nights have been selling out concert venues across the country with their supercharged renditions of Journey hits from the 70’s and 80’s such as “Don’t stop believing”, “Anyway you want it”, “Separate ways”, “Wheel in the sky”, “Lights”, “Lovin’ touchin’ Squeezin’”, and many more . Through Powerhouse precision vocals and expert musicianship, Those Crazy Nights have harnessed the “Ultimate Journey Experience” appellation, delivering an unforgettable, dynamic performance that captures the hearts of faithful enthusiasts and awakens the Journey spirit within everyone.“