HALEY HEYNDERICKX w/ LéPonds

April 28 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$20 – $35

HALEY HEYNDERICKX
w/ LéPonds
April 28 @ 8:00 pm
SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:00PM
$20 MEMBERS | $25 IN ADVANCE | $35 DAY OF
SEATED SHOW | ALL AGES

Genre: Indie Folk

Haley Heynderickx’s songwriting is crushingly intimate, vivid, melodically inventive, and completely unpredictable. Her debut album I Need to Start a Garden seamlessly contrasts her unconventional tunings and American-Primitive-inspired fingerpicking with enveloping sonic outbursts. Lead by her raw, immersive vocals, the Portland songwriter’s music defies categorization. NPR called her “an utterly distinct and wonderfully nervy, idiosyncratic presence,” while Stereogum named the album “one of the most intriguing and immersive debuts of the year.”

Details

Date:
April 28
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$20 – $35
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://tacaw.org/calendar/haley-heynderickx/

Organizer

The Arts Campus at Willits
Phone:
9705105365
Email:
info@tacaw.org
Website:
www.tacaw.org

Venue

The Arts Campus At Willits
400 Robinson St.
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 510-5365
Website:
tacaw.org
