Gypsy: A Musical Fableat Theatre Aspen

July 5 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

$85

Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.
The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “You’ll Never Get Away from Me,” “If Momma Was Married,” “All I Need Is the Girl,” “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” “Small World,” and “Together Wherever We Go.”

July 5
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
$85
http://theatreaspen.org/gypsy/

Theatre Aspen
9703004474
theatreaspen.org

Theatre Aspen Hurst Theatre
470 Rio Grande Place
Aspen, CO 81611 United States + Google Map
9703004474
theatreaspen.org
