Grow with Google: Increase Your Holiday Sales with Google Tools

Learn quick ways to promote your products online using Google tools as consumers shop during the holiday season. We’ll show how local brick-and-mortar businesses can list products on a Google Business Profile. We’ll also cover Google Merchant Center, a no-cost tool that allows both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar businesses to create free Product Listings on Google. This workshop is most beneficial to small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to drive holiday sales. This workshop will be available in person and online.