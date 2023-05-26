Your community connector

Gravel Camp

July 31 @ 3:00 pm - August 3 @ 10:30 am

Free

High-altitude gravel riding, fine dining, rest, and recovery in the deep rocky mountain wilderness

With Steve Denny and Aspen Expedition Gravel Bike guides

This Gravel camp will be an incredible introduction to some of North America’s best ( and hardly discovered) gravel rides. Biking on well-maintained forest service and country roads through the pristine White River National Forest, Holy Cross Wilderness, and Hunter-Frying Pan Wilderness. Aspen Expeditions guides will instruct small groups as they traverse this rarely visited landscape. Once back at Beyul, participants will rest and rejuvenate with yoga and breathwork classes, free time in the Beyul Onsen (sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge), and unlimited access to the 32-acre ranch’s riverside property. The Beyul meal program will specifically cater to high-altitude training regimens for this retreat!

What’s Included:
packed lunches, amazing brunches, celebratory dinners

variety of accommodations in our rustic, comfortable cabins and lodge

sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge

community of riders

bike demos

Details

Start:
July 31 @ 3:00 pm
End:
August 3 @ 10:30 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
https://beyulretreat.com/events/gravel-camp

Organizer

Beyul Retreat
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Email:
ashley@beyulretreat.com
Website:
beyulretreat.com

Venue

Beyul Retreat at The Diamond J
26604 Frying Pan Road
Meredith, CO, United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 927-4188
Website:
beyulretreat.com/terroir
