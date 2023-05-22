Grand Opening of C6 Studio

Join C6 Studio for its grand opening celebrations on Friday, June 2 from 4-7pm. Located at 50 Weant Blvd in downtown Carbondale, tucked in the garden of the Parkside complex across from the USFS. The studio is helmed by Carbondale artist Kelly Phillips, of kousa creative, who is a self-taught multi-faceted artist residing in and inspired by the mountains of Colorado. Come meet Kelly and see her latest embellished glass art and other creative whims at the next 1st Friday (June), when you can tour the working studio and gallery space and enjoy some live music and light refreshments. Come see magic in the making.

Moving forward, C6 Studio has space available for other creatives looking for studio space, artist opportunities to show their work in the gallery space and studio visitors can watch Kelly at work, from creating new patterns in her sketchbook – exploring colors and textures of different glass to building glass panels and other various creative whims. Stop in often to watch the creative process & come see what the inspiration brings.