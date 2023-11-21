GRAND ILLUMINATION
November 25 @ 4:30 pm - 6:00 pmFree
Tom and Julie Paxton will be performing all of your Christmas favorites this Saturday, November 25th from 5 – 6PM at the bonfire outside the Redstone Inn as part of the Grand Illumination celebration. Santa will be walking up Redstone Blvd., which will be lit with luminarios,from Propaganda Pie at 4:30 to the Inn and lighting the Christmas tree in the Town Park on the way. He will be available at the Inn by the pool to greet all the boys and girls to hear their Christmas wishes. For more information call the Redstone Inn, 970-963-2526.