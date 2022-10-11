Grab and Go’s from the ART BASE

On the first of each month, middle school and high school students can pick up a Grab and Go at the Library! Provided through partnership with The Art Base, each kit contains supplies for a fun art project designed specifically for tweens and teens. Instructions (available in English and Spanish) will be included with your kit. Kits will be available in the lobby on a first come, first served basis.

Due to overwhelming demand, we are not able to reserve kits or hand them out early.