Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Grab and Go’s from the ART BASE

November 1 @ 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Free

On the first of each month, middle school and high school students can pick up a Grab and Go at the Library! Provided through partnership with The Art Base, each kit contains supplies for a fun art project designed specifically for tweens and teens. Instructions (available in English and Spanish) will be included with your kit. Kits will be available in the lobby on a first come, first served basis.

Due to overwhelming demand, we are not able to reserve kits or hand them out early.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 1
Time:
10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top