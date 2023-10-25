Gong Bath™ at Aspen Chapel with Richard Rudis

November 9th, 6.00-7.30pm. All are welcome. Tickets: $35

Bring a blanket, mat and pillow and imbibe the sound healing vibrations from Gong master, Richard Rudis – he will be using two gongs for this one and half hour session.

Richard Rudis will use sacred geometry, complimentary harmonics and our intrinsic Chakra System to invoke the goddess energy which exists within all of us.

