Gong Bath™ at Aspen Chapel with Richard Rudis

November 9 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$35 – $40

November 9th, 6.00-7.30pm. All are welcome. Tickets: $35

Get Tix: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/gLFODg?fbclid=IwAR17hXG0A-2hZqVYY5QWtu9AMSBQWlLlo4_aLR2-mydmAOjePTWQMxqAxr4&vid=ob0b0

Bring a blanket, mat and pillow and imbibe the sound healing vibrations from Gong master, Richard Rudis – he will be using two gongs for this one and half hour session.

Richard Rudis will use sacred geometry, complimentary harmonics and our intrinsic Chakra System to invoke the goddess energy which exists within all of us.

Learn more about Richard Rudis here: http://www.sacredsoundgongbath.com/

Organizer

Aspen Chapel
Phone:
970-925-7184
Email:
info@aspenchapel.org

Venue

Aspen Chapel
75 Meadowood Drive
Aspen, 81611 United States + Google Map
