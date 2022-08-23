Golden Light Meditation with Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MEd, MBA

Meditation is a simple way to embody the power, wisdom, and love of the soul. We will focus and quiet the thinking mind and train it to rest upon the feeling of soothing Golden Light flowing within connecting with the essence of the soul flowing through the body.

Participants will be guided in a practice of flowing golden light through the body to places where there is discomfort and disease and feel emotions such as sadness and anxiety. As you shower these places with golden light, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. The body heals, the story disappears, and life becomes smoother resulting in the feeling of harmony and balance.