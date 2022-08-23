Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Golden Light Meditation with Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MEd, MBA

September 6 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$10 – $15

Meditation is a simple way to embody the power, wisdom, and love of the soul. We will focus and quiet the thinking mind and train it to rest upon the feeling of soothing Golden Light flowing within connecting with the essence of the soul flowing through the body.

Participants will be guided in a practice of flowing golden light through the body to places where there is discomfort and disease and feel emotions such as sadness and anxiety. As you shower these places with golden light, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. The body heals, the story disappears, and life becomes smoother resulting in the feeling of harmony and balance.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 6
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
$10 – $15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/golden-light-meditation-with-lisa-mckenzie-bsn-med-mba/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

3rd Street Center
520 S 3rd St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net/
▲Top ▲Top