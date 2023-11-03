Golden Light Meditation with Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MEd, MBA

Lisa will guide participants in a practice of flowing golden light through the body to places where there is discomfort and disease and feel emotions such as sadness and anxiety. As you shower these places with golden light, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. The body heals, the story disappears, and life becomes smoother resulting in the feeling of harmony and balance. Pay online for one or more sessions. Lisa McKenzie is a spiritual teacher, counselor, healer. She will introduce you to this empowering way of meditating to focus the mind while healing emotional wounds from the past. Lisa believes the answer to the chaos in the world is to heal emotions.