Golden Light Meditation with Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MEd, MBA

Join Lisa for a guided practice of flowing golden light through the body to places where there is discomfort and disease and feel emotions such as sadness and anxiety. As you shower these places with golden light, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. The body heals, the story disappears, and life becomes smoother resulting in the feeling of harmony and balance. A profoundly centering and calming experience. Questions? and to register for one or more sessions contact Lisa @ lmckenzie1light@gmail.com. Full information here: https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/golden-light-meditation-6/