Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Golden Light Meditation with Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MEd, MBA

September 7 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

$10 – $15

Join Lisa for a guided practice of flowing golden light through the body to places where there is discomfort and disease and feel emotions such as sadness and anxiety. As you shower these places with golden light, limiting patterns & beliefs are cleared. The body heals, the story disappears, and life becomes smoother resulting in the feeling of harmony and balance. A profoundly centering and calming experience. Questions? and to register for one or more sessions contact Lisa @ lmckenzie1light@gmail.com. Full information here: https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/golden-light-meditation-6/

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 7
Time:
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Cost:
$10 – $15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/golden-light-meditation-6/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
▲Top ▲Top