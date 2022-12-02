Please announce our second season concert in your community calendar.

Thank you, Sue Ludtke, president GSCCA (970)379-3488 soprisue2@gmail.com

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association presents Grammy-winning baritone, John Brancy accompanied by acclaimed pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg in their program “Building a Dream, Songs of War and Hope”. Their program will reminisce about the years between WWI and the Great Depression with such songs as “Pennies from Heaven”, Nice Work if you can Get it”, “Somewhere over the Rainbow” and many others.

Their performance will be on Thursday, December 8th at 7:00 PM at the Mountain View Church. Admission by membership ticket or single admissions at the door. More information at:

www.gsconcertassn.org or call Nancy (303)517-9800

