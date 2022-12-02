Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Glenwood Springs Community Concert

December 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$25 – $60

Please announce our second season concert in your community calendar.
Thank you, Sue Ludtke, president GSCCA (970)379-3488 soprisue2@gmail.com

Thursday, December 8, 2022
Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association presents Grammy-winning baritone, John Brancy accompanied by acclaimed pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg in their program “Building a Dream, Songs of War and Hope”. Their program will reminisce about the years between WWI and the Great Depression with such songs as “Pennies from Heaven”, Nice Work if you can Get it”, “Somewhere over the Rainbow” and many others.

Their performance will be on Thursday, December 8th at 7:00 PM at the Mountain View Church. Admission by membership ticket or single admissions at the door. More information at:
www.gsconcertassn.org or call Nancy (303)517-9800

Sent from Mail for Windows

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 8
Time:
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$25 – $60
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
www.gsconcertassn.org

Organizer

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association
Phone:
303-646-7634
Email:
darrellemount@aol.com
Website:
www.gsconcertassn.org

Venue

Mountain View Church
2195 CR 154
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709450668
Website:
www.gsconcertassn.org
▲Top ▲Top