We are bringing the Gingerbread House competition home this year! Stop by the library and pick up a kit and send a picture of your completed house and your contact information to our Children’s Librarian, Kara, at klindahl@basaltlibrary.org. We will announce the winner on December 28th, post their photo in the library and they can come pick up their prize. Let’s have some holiday fun!

Kits available while supplies last.