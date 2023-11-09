Gingerbread House Competition

Let’s get decorating! Come celebrate the holidays with us at Basalt Regional Library for our annual Gingerbread House extravaganza for middle and high school students. This year, we are making a competition out of it! Come prepared with your finest decorating skills as we’ll create our gingerbread houses, drink some hot cocoa, and then vote on our favorite submission! The winner of the competition will earn a prize to celebrate their incredible culinary skills.