Get Back to Balanced – FREE Cooking Workshop!
January 14, 2023 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Allow yourself a healthy path to begin the new year. This workshop will address blood sugar regulation and foods that aid with detoxification. Workshop includes a cooking demonstration and ingredient list to cook along.
Aspen Strong’s Root Down to Rise Up offers innovative, fun, activity-based workshops that offer different avenues/modalities to address and support mental health issues.
This workshop is designed for participants ages 14 +.