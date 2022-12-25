Your community connector

Get Back to Balanced – FREE Cooking Workshop!

January 14, 2023 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Allow yourself a healthy path to begin the new year. This workshop will address blood sugar regulation and foods that aid with detoxification. Workshop includes a cooking demonstration and ingredient list to cook along.

Aspen Strong’s Root Down to Rise Up offers innovative, fun, activity-based workshops that offer different avenues/modalities to address and support mental health issues.

This workshop is designed for participants ages 14 +.

Details

Date:
January 14, 2023
Time:
11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://aspenstrong.org/event/get-back-to-balanced/

Venue

Virtual Zoom Event
