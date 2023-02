Dr. Connor Rivers, DMD, will appear at Sopris Lodge for a presentation on modern dentistry and how older adults can improve their oral health on Friday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested at 970-456-6871 or soprislodge.com/events. Sopris Lodge is located at 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Contact:

Marie Herr, 970-456-6871

Director of Sales and Marketing

marie.herr@wellage.com