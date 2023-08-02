Garfield County Democrats Annual Picnic

Everyone is invited to join this free, family-friendly event! This year’s picnic will take place at Rislende, a gorgeous new riverside events center in Silt. Come hear from some of our candidates and enjoy some live music, great food, and beautiful views. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Special guest: Representative Elizabeth Velasco.

SPANISH:

Picnic anual de los Demócratas del Condado de Garfield

¡Todos están invitados a este evento divertido, familiar y gratuito! Escucharemos a algunos de nuestros candidatos, compartiremos una excelente comida y disfrutaremos de las hermosas vistas del río en el local de Eventos Rislande en Silt.