Fun with Pumps and Turbines

Join Tyler Desiderio, P.E., a water resource engineer and part owner of Applegate Group, Inc. to learn the basics of water pumps and hydropower turbines. Participants will begin by powering a treadle pump to fill a water tower. We highly encourage you to bring your swimsuit and a towel because once the water tower is full – watch out – there’s a chance of getting wet! Students will also see how electricity can be generated by powering a cellphone with a hydropower turbine.

Saturday, July 23

1:00 pm

LIBRARY:

Glenwood Springs Branch Library