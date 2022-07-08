Your community connector

Fun with Pumps and Turbines

July 23 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Join Tyler Desiderio, P.E., a water resource engineer and part owner of Applegate Group, Inc. to learn the basics of water pumps and hydropower turbines. Participants will begin by powering a treadle pump to fill a water tower. We highly encourage you to bring your swimsuit and a towel because once the water tower is full – watch out – there’s a chance of getting wet! Students will also see how electricity can be generated by powering a cellphone with a hydropower turbine.

Saturday, July 23
1:00 pm
LIBRARY:
Glenwood Springs Branch Library

Details

Date:
July 23
Time:
1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/fun-pumps-and-turbines

Organizer

Garfield County Libraries
Phone:
970-625-3471
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Glenwood Springs Branch Library
815 Cooper Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709455958
Website:
www.gcpld.org
