Full Moon Gong Exploration facilitated by Conor Johnson

March 7 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$30

Starting with Guided Meditation you will set your intentions and the sounds will guide the rest of the process. Revive and reintegrate your energy with the help of Venus Planetary Gong, Singing Bowls, and other Sacred Instruments. Awaken your senses and clear what needs to be let go so you can awaken your authentic self. FEE: $30 Purchase online here https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/event/full-worm-moon-sound-healing-session/ or send an e-mail to info@tcfhf to reserve your place and pay at the door with cash, Venmo or check.

Details

Date:
March 7
Time:
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Cost:
$30
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://thecenterforhumanflourishing.org/events/

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
