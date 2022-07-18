JULY 29 @ 7:00 PM

SHOW @ 7:00PM // DOORS @ 6:00PM

FREE WITH RSVP

Genre: Creatives Conversation

From Concept to Closet: How Two Artisanal Designers Create Clothing and Accessories

Join Isa Catto and Mi Jong Lee for a conversation about how small fashion houses are built and sustained. Both designers are artists who create unique, commercially viable pieces that meet women’s need for self-expression and elegance. Isa and Mi Jong mix traditional skills and new technologies to bring art to fabric, paper, and finished garments.

Conversation facilitated by Betsy Fisher and enhanced by Isa’s right hand, Jennifer Roberts, and Mi Jong’s, Jane Round!

Isa Catto Bio:

Isa Catto is a professional artist, designer and teacher whose work has been widely exhibited throughout the United States and abroad. She has spent the last twenty five years working in watercolor, as well as teaching workshops at art centers worldwide. In 2019, she expanded her fine art practice to include product design and development. The products, ranging from personal accessories to paper goods and household textiles evolve directly from Isa’s fine art. By expanding into consumer goods, Isa Catto Studio is injecting art into the everyday.

Mi Jong Lee Bio:

Lee, a thirty-year design veteran whose credentials include Cornell University and Parsons, The New School for Design, founded her eponymous line in 2014, after a successful presence in the retail world.

The collection’s pillars include classic foundations with a distinct influence from the world of fine arts, a refined embrace of color, original custom print design, and high ethics and sustainability standards. Mi Jong Lee is available at the brand’s privately owned and operated Madison Avenue flagship and in over fifteen designer specialty stores across the United States and Canada.

Betsy Fisher Bio:

In 2020, Betsy Fisher traded Washington, DC for Basalt, CO, and her 32-year brick and mortar retail presence for a hybrid mixing online and regional pop-ups. The impetus for recreating Betsy Fisher Inc. remains the same: the pure pleasure of connecting clients – now men, too – with remarkable designers and pieces that allow deeply satisfying self-expression. Her husband Lyle reprises his back-of-the-house role, and her daughters, sadly, remain DC-based!