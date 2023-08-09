Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Frida Kahlo and Her Talent – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

September 23 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Free

Shaping hearts & storytime to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Create colorful hearts and listen to stories about Frida Kahlo and her artistic talent, to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage at the Basalt Regional Library

Crea corazones & escucha cuentos para celebrar la Herencia Hispana. Crea corazones de colores y escucha historias sobre Frida Kahlo y su talento artístico, para celebrar la herencia hispana , en la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
September 23
Time:
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top