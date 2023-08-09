Frida Kahlo and Her Talent – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

Shaping hearts & storytime to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Create colorful hearts and listen to stories about Frida Kahlo and her artistic talent, to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage at the Basalt Regional Library

Crea corazones & escucha cuentos para celebrar la Herencia Hispana. Crea corazones de colores y escucha historias sobre Frida Kahlo y su talento artístico, para celebrar la herencia hispana , en la Biblioteca Regional de Basalt.