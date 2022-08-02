Freedom to Read Picnic

Celebrate Banned Books Week by listening to passages from banned and challenged books. Gather with us on the lawn behind the library with your favorite picnic blanket or lawn chair and read aloud from our selection of books, bring your own book, or simply listen as others read passages from their favorites.

The Libraries’ Executive Director Jamie LaRue (who is also former Director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom and the Freedom to Read Foundation) will be on hand to share his experiences as a longtime defender of intellectual freedom.

Ice cream will be served, and you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch. In the event of rain, the event will be moved inside.