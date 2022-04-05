Free Tax Assistance Program
April 5 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am
|Recurring Event (See all)
An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, repeating until April 7, 2022
High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) can prepare and e-file simple federal and state income taxes free of charge for seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those with incomes less than $60,000 per year. Appointments are required and are available beginning in February in Glenwood Springs, Rifle, and Parachute. Call 970-384-8740 to schedule your appointment.