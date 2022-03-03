Your community connector

Free Tax Assistance Program

March 3 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am

|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, repeating until April 7, 2022

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) can prepare and e-file simple federal and state income taxes free of charge for seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those with incomes less than $60,000 per year. Appointments are required and are available beginning in February in Glenwood Springs, Rifle, and Parachute. Call 970-384-8740 to schedule your appointment.

Details

Date:
March 3
Time:
9:00 am - 10:00 am

Organizer

High Country RSVP
Phone:
970-947-8462
Email:
mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu
Website:
www.highcountryrsvp.org

Venue

Colorado Mountain College – Glenwood Springs
1402 Blake Avenue
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709478462
