Free Legal Self-Help Clinic

The Free Legal Self-Help Clinics are provided by Virtual Pro Se Clinic Program every second Thursday of the month. Volunteer attorneys are available to assist with legal matters, one-on-one. Meetings are a maximum of 15 minutes, and will take place via Zoom at the library. Spaces are available between 2-5 pm and fill up quickly–please sign-up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org as early as possible. If the clinic is full, you may be placed on the waitlist to receive a call at home from one of the volunteer attorneys.

These meetings are FREE for parties who have no attorney to answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.

The volunteer attorneys do not represent you just because they help you at this clinic. This clinic is information only, and is no substitute for legal representation. You have the right to retain an attorney of your choice at any time, and are advised to do so.