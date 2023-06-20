Free Legal Self-Help Clinic

The Free Legal Self-Help Clinics are provided by Virtual Pro Se Clinic Program every second Thursday of the month. Volunteer attorneys are available to assist with legal matters, one-on-one. Meetings are a maximum of 15 minutes, and will take place via Zoom at the library. Spaces are available between 2-5 pm and fill up quickly–please sign-up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org as early as possible. If the clinic is full, you may be placed on the waitlist to receive a call at home from one of the volunteer attorneys.