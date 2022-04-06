Volunteer attorneys will assist you with your legal matters, one-on-one. Meetings are a maximum of 15 minutes, and will take place via a phone call. Spaces fill up fast, please sign-up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org as early as possible.

A FREE legal clinic for parties who have no attorney. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.

The volunteer attorneys do not represent you just because they help you at this clinic. This clinic is information only, and is no substitute for legal representation. You have the right to retain an attorney of your choice at any time, and are advised to do so.