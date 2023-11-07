Free-For-All Book Fair

Free books for babies, kids, teens, and adults! Take home as many free books as you wish at this special Book Fair organized by local parents. Door prizes (including gift cards!), free school supplies, holiday cheer, and a hot cocoa bar round out the fun. Come one, come all!

Thank you to sponsors Castle Valley Children’s Clinic, New Castle Recreation, Urnise Dentistry, New Castle Dental, Dr. Brynne Gordon, Alpine Bank, Property Shop, White River Books, and Book Grove.