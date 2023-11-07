Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Free-For-All Book Fair

December 15 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Free books for babies, kids, teens, and adults! Take home as many free books as you wish at this special Book Fair organized by local parents. Door prizes (including gift cards!), free school supplies, holiday cheer, and a hot cocoa bar round out the fun. Come one, come all!

Thank you to sponsors Castle Valley Children’s Clinic, New Castle Recreation, Urnise Dentistry, New Castle Dental, Dr. Brynne Gordon, Alpine Bank, Property Shop, White River Books, and Book Grove.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 15
Time:
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
NewCastleRec.com

Organizer

Castle Valley Children’s Clinic
Phone:
970-984-3333
Website:
cvcclinic.com

Venue

New Castle Recreation Center
423 W. Main Street
New Castle, CO 81647 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-984-3352
Website:
newcastlerec.com
▲Top ▲Top